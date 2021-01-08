Trapped truck driver down Crown Range bank

Emergency services are trying to free a trapped driver from a truck which went about 50m down a bank on the Crown Range this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Arrowtown and Frankton were trying to stabilise the precariously-placed vehicle so that they could

then free the driver, a FENZ spokesman said.

Police and ambulance were also at the scene, but how badly hurt the driver was unknown.

Police said they were called about 10am to the crash site near Arrow Junction.

The Crown Range Rd would be closed at both ends while contractors work to remove the truck, which may take a number of hours.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route or delay travel.