Friday, 8 January 2021

10.47 am

Trapped truck driver down Crown Range bank

    By Mike Houlahan
    Emergency services are trying to free a trapped driver from a truck which went about 50m down a bank on the Crown Range this morning.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Arrowtown and Frankton were trying to stabilise the precariously-placed vehicle so that they could
    then free the driver, a FENZ spokesman said.

    Police and ambulance were also at the scene, but how badly hurt the driver was unknown.

    Police said they were called about 10am to the crash site near Arrow Junction.

    The Crown Range Rd would be closed at both ends while contractors work to remove the truck, which may take a number of hours.

    Motorists are advised to take an alternate route or delay travel.

     

     

