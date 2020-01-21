Twenty hurt after bus rolls near Queenstown

Twenty people are injured, including two seriously, after a bus rolled on Glenorchy-Queenstown Road about 7km southwest of Queenstown.

The crash happened about 1.45pm and the road, just south of Closeburn Road, is blocked, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit had been called and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A St John spokesman said two people had serious injuries, one moderate and 17 minor.

Two helicopters, three ambulances and a manager were attending.

A local resident has described seeing walking wounded at the scene being treated by St John.

She said the bus and a luggage trailer had gone on to its side and blocked both sides of the road.

The windscreen was smashed, but that could have been done by rescuers.

"It doesn't actually look that damaged."

The crash crashed on a "very sharp" bend. There had been crashes on the bend before, but they mostly happened in winter.

She believed between 20 and 30 people were grouped around the crash scene and some walking wounded were being treated for minor injuries.

She did not get close enough to see the seriously injured patients, but had seen a helicopter land.

She praised the work of emergency services staff and said the scene was remarkably calm given the seriousness of the crash.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said it received reports of the crash near Wilsons Bay at 1.50pm.

Three appliances from Queenstown, one appliance from Frankton and a Frankton support vehicle attended.

Crews arrived at the scene to a bus on its side.

No people were trapped.

The road was blocked and traffic was at a standstill for quite some distance, he said.

A resident who lives on Glenorchy-Queenstown Road said traffic was severely backed up.



