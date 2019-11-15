Two charged with assaults

Police have charged a 27-year-old man over an alleged vicious assault which left the victim needing surgery for a fractured eye socket.

The victim was allegedly head-butted three times in a local bar about 1.30am on November 3.

Sergeant Tracey Haggart said: "The man was arrested at his home address in Queenstown yesterday [November 13]."

He has been charged with assault with intent to injure and bailed to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday.

Officers also arrested another man (57), in an unrelated incident. He is charged with assault after allegedly punching his flatmate in the face yesterday afternoon, at their Frankton property. He is also due to appear in court on Monday.



