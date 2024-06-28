Two die in horror crash near Queenstown

Two people have died and five people were injured in a horror crash near Queenstown last night.

Arrowtown Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Murray Forward confirmed the deaths this morning.

The crash happened on Malaghans Rd, Dalefield, which remains closed between Dalefield Rd and Hunter Rd.

A police spokesman said emergency services responded to the scene at about 10pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded to the crash with three ambulances and a helicopter.

"Our crews assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition, and four patients in a minor condition; all were transported to Lakes District Hospital by road."

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Arrowtown, Frankton and Queenstown attended the scene.