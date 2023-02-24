Two hospitalised after Queenstown CBD fight

Two men have been hospitalised - one with serious injuries - after an early morning fight in central Queenstown.

Queenstown police said an altercation broke out between different parties on Shotover Street at around 4.22am.

One man suffered serious injuries and a second man was moderately injured.

Detective Constable Tim Risstrom, of Queenstown CIB, said police wanted to hear from any witnesses.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages in establishing exactly what has occurred this morning resulting in these two men suffering their injures,” Detective Risstrom said.

“Police believe there were a number of other people nearby when the altercation began and we need to hear from them.”

People can contact Police via the 105 phone service quoting the reference number P053756343.