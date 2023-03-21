Two hurt in truck crash near Arrowtown

Two people have been injured after a truck crashed near Arrowtown tonight.

The crash happened about 7pm on Crown Range Road, not far from Arrow Junction, a police spokeswoman said.

It is understood one person was seriously injured and another had moderate injuries.

Firefighting crews were sent from Arrowtown and Frankton and one person had to be freed from the vehicle, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The crash was near the intersection with Glencoe Rd, he said.

