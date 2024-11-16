Two injured in Gibbston Valley crash

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a crash on State Highway 6 in the Gibbston Valley, near Queenstown.

A police spokeswoman said the two-car crash happened at about noon today.

Both lanes of the highway were closed while emergency services worked at the scene, she said.

Traffic was reportedly moving, albeit slowly, by 2pm.

The crash happened near the Kawarau Bridge bungy site.

One person suffered serious injuries and another moderate to minor injuries.

A witness told the Otago Daily Times one of the vehicles involved was a campervan.

"With increased traffic in town for the marathon, motorists are advised to expect delays and remain patient," the spokeswoman said.