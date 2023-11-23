Two injured as truck, car crash near Frankton

Two people are injured after a truck and car crashed near Frankton this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the two vehicle crash on Kingston Rd (State Highway 6), Kawarau Falls at about 8.10am.

"Two people are injured, one with minor injuries and the other with moderate," the spokeswoman said.

The northbound lane of the road was blocked and traffic in the area was delayed for about an hour.

The road was cleared at about 9.10am.