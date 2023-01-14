Upgrades performing well: QLDC

A sign in Rees St in central Queenstown where temporary surfaces are in place. PHOTOS: MELISSA READY

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says street upgrades in the city centre are performing well for summer visitors to the resort and there’s not yet public concern for potential hazards on the incomplete Rees St.

Most of the upgrades, which include a raft of pedestrian areas including on adjoining Beach St, reopened over the Christmas-new year period.

Final seating would be installed later this month and the last stages of work on Rees St and Upper Brecon St were expected to start up again on January 22, the council said.

Until then, a temporary plastic surface had been installed so visitors could enjoy the centre of Queenstown without major closures.

The corner of Ballarat and Rees Sts is in between upgrade periods while Queenstown has an influx of visitors.

The surface, made of plastic tiles, had not raised public concern despite observations of uneven paving and short, sudden drop-offs.

The council had received no reports of hazards on Rees St, but said if issues were raised it would investigate.

"In order for us to log and respond to any potential hazard, it needs to be reported to us," it said.

It encouraged the public to use the "Snap Send Solve" app as well as the "fix it" request form via the council’s website or contact customer services directly.

