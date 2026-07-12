Veteran cyclist sets milestones

Photo: supplied

He might be 72, but Queenstown endurance cyclist Geoff Hunt (right) is still tracking well during several iconic races in the United States this year.

In his latest, Colorado’s 174km Steamboat Gravel, featuring about 2500m of vertical climb, Hunt, who lives part-time in Colorado, finished second in his age group, behind only the reigning US champion, in 6 hours 19 minutes.

He also recorded two personal milestones — the fastest 100-mile ride of his career and his quickest 90km split.

On the eve of the event, organisers were confronted with thick ash clouds from nearby wildfires, which fortunately cleared overnight, while Hunt also had a mechanical scare which necessitated a new front tyre.

Spending a week pre-riding every section and joining the local Velo Group training rides helped his performance, he says.