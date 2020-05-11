Visitor involved in road accident ordered to pay reparation

A Brazilian woman who misjudged the speed a motorcyclist was travelling at when she changed lanes in Whakatane in March, causing the victim to hit the back of her vehicle, was discharged without conviction when she appeared before Judge John Strettell in the Queenstown District Court on Friday.

Ayumi Batista Kodame (29), waitress, admitted careless driving causing injury to William Douglas on State Highway 30 on March 9.

Judge Strettell said Kodame moved right into a turning bay, allowing vehicles behind her to pass on the inside.

However, she elected to continue straight, and moved back to the left lane.

The victim collided with the back of her vehicle and sustained fractured ribs, bruising and damaged clothing.

She told police at the time she was confused about which way she was to go, she had seen the motorcycle behind her, but thought she had time.

Kodame was remorseful, had gone to the hospital to see the victim, apologised for what happened, admitted the charge and had money available for reparation.

Counsel Louise Denton said before the Alert Level 4 lockdown she accepted a job as a waitress in Queenstown, but that job was no longer available.

She intended to return to Brazil, where she was a dentist, and eventually come back to New Zealand where she hoped to forge a career in the same industry.

However, due to court proceedings she missed her repatriation flight because she was not aware she could apply to have the matter brought forward.

Ms Denton contended the offending was at a low level and the consequences of a conviction would impact on her ability to gain work in any industry, and may also affect her ability to extend her work visa.

"It’s something that would be an additional hurdle for her in gaining employment and a visa."

Judge Strettell granted the discharge application and said Kodame’s decision to remain in New Zealand and have the matter dealt with had direct and indirect consequences for her and were "a penalty in themselves", but ordered her to pay $2050 reparation, $1300 immediately and the balance by instalment.



