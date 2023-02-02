Ward councillor leaves post

Neeta Shetty

Queenstown-Lakes district councillor Neeta Shetty has resigned from the council.

In a statement released late yesterday, the council said Arrowtown-Kawarau ward councillor Ms Shetty had confirmed her resignation from the Queenstown Lakes District Council with immediate effect.

Having been successfully elected as a first-time councillor for the newly formed ward in the local body election in October last year, Ms Shetty confirmed she was standing down for personal reasons which made continuing in the position untenable.

She stood for the mayoralty last year but only picked up 501 votes, finishing second last in the six-strong field.

Ms Shetty’s resignation triggers a by-election in the Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward and details regarding that process, including timings, will be published soon.