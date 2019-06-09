Warning after Alpine Fault quakes rattles parts of South

GeoNet has issued a warning following a magnitude 5.5 quake this morning near Milford Sound.

The quake hit at 3.24am at a depth of 5km deep and wsa reported by more than 600 people around Queenstown and Wanaka. It was also felt in Cromwell.

It was part of a swarm of tremors around Milford Sound.

The seismologist on duty at Geonet said the quake appeared to have occurred on the Alpine Fault.

"This fault system has the potential for larger events," Geonet tweeted.

"We would like to make sure that you are prepared for a large earthquake at all times."