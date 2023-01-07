Saturday, 7 January 2023

Waste-free future on horizon

    The Lakes Hayes A&P Show, being held next weekend, is on track to become more sustainable. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH
    Organisers of the Lake Hayes A&P Show aim to make the event waste-free within the next three years.

    Being held for the 107th time next Saturday, new sponsor Queenstown Airport is providing funding to help start a range of initiatives for the show to achieve its goal.

    Airport partnerships and marketing manager Vanessa Hartnell said the show was a cherished community event, and the airport wanted it to be sustainable for years to come.

    The funding covered the cost of using the DISHrupt reusable serveware, run by Sustainable Queenstown, which would reduce the need for single-use food packaging and cutlery.

    Free water stations would also be provided, so people could bring their own refillable bottle or cup.

    The show committee was looking for donations of unwanted mugs, which could be dropped off at Arrowtown’s Lakes District Museum or Central Dry Cleaning on Gorge Rd — provided they were not chipped or cracked — to fill a new "mug library", which would help remove single-use cups.

    Lake County A&P Society president Pip Norton said she was excited about the show’s bold goal.

    "We realise putting an end to waste will be tricky, but we’re up for the challenge and we’re very glad to have Queenstown Airport as a partner."

    Next Saturday’s show will include more than 60 trade exhibitions, equestrian events, sheep and wool competitions, a pet section, the home industries section, and the Topp Twins will headline the entertainment line-up.

     

