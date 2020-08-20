Thursday, 20 August 2020

Watch this space

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    IMAGE: QLDC
    IMAGE: QLDC
    The Queenstown Lakes District Council has produced this artist’s impression of how Lower Beach St, Queenstown, will look after a CBD streets upgrade project expected to start early next year.

    A council contractor will start digging up the street next month to install new stormwater pipes ahead of the upgrade.

    The pipe work starts on September 7 and will not be finished until early November.

    The council held two poorly publicised drop-in sessions earlier this week for the public to see the latest designs for the streets upgrade, which will also take in Upper Beach, Brecon, Rees and Park Sts.

    The Hotops Rise path between the end of Camp St and Coronation St will also get some love.

    The work is aimed at creating a more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly pathway through the town centre from the gondola to the Queenstown Gardens.

    It is being funded by a $35million grant from the Government’s "shovel ready" fund.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter