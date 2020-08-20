Watch this space

IMAGE: QLDC

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has produced this artist’s impression of how Lower Beach St, Queenstown, will look after a CBD streets upgrade project expected to start early next year.

A council contractor will start digging up the street next month to install new stormwater pipes ahead of the upgrade.

The pipe work starts on September 7 and will not be finished until early November.

The council held two poorly publicised drop-in sessions earlier this week for the public to see the latest designs for the streets upgrade, which will also take in Upper Beach, Brecon, Rees and Park Sts.

The Hotops Rise path between the end of Camp St and Coronation St will also get some love.

The work is aimed at creating a more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly pathway through the town centre from the gondola to the Queenstown Gardens.

It is being funded by a $35million grant from the Government’s "shovel ready" fund.