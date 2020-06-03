Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Updated 5.24 pm

Water main bursts in central Queenstown

    By Hugh Collins
    A burst water main is causing flooding in central Queenstown tonight.

    Water could be seen flowing rapidly from a burst pipe on the intersection of Shotover St and Camp St.

    It was also running down The Mall and Beach St.

    Camp St has been affected by flooding. Photo: Hugh Collins
    A pedestrian could be seen telling vehicles to divert from Camp St as cars were pushing more water into shops. 

    A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesperson confirmed the water main break is causing "a significant amount of water" to be released.

    "Our contractors are currently on their way and we’ll update further when we have more information."

    Police said road users should avoid Shotover St and Camp St, and diversions are in place.

    hugh.collins@alliedpress.co.nz

    The Mall on Wednesday evening. Photo: Hugh Collins
