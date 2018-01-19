Water restrictions for more Wakatipu areas

Sprinklers and irrigators with timers can only be used for 30 minutes between midnight and 6am. Photo: Getty Images

Water restrictions have been imposed on three more communities in the Wakatipu Basin.



Residents and businesses in Arthurs Point, Lake Hayes Estate and Shotover Country cannot use watering systems between midday and midnight.

Sprinklers and irrigators with timers can only be used for 30 minutes between midnight and 6am.

Hand-held hoses can be used between 6am and noon, provided they are held at all times.

Similar restrictions were lifted in Glenorchy on Wednesday, but remain in place in Arrowtown.

Queenstown Lakes District Council chief engineer Ulrich Glasner said the combination of hot, dry weather and high demand had put pressure on the pumps servicing the areas' reservoirs.

"Conserving water now will reduce the risk of the pumps failing and the reservoirs to replenish.''

Mr Glasner asked residents living in other parts of the district to help conserve water.

They could do that by watering their gardens by hand, using a timer on watering systems, washing dishes and clothes only when they had a full load, and taking shorter showers.

- Staff reporter