Water restrictions to remain to safeguard supply

Water use is dropping in Queenstown Lakes but water restrictions will remain.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) said yesterday water alert level one restrictions would remain in place, and asked the community to continue conserving water as much as possible.

Alert level one restrictions require residents and visitors to keep hand-held hosing to a minimum at all times and only use irrigation systems between midnight and 6am when general demand is at its lowest.

QLDC infrastructure operations manager Simon Mason said local networks continued to see significant demand as a result of the sustained warm dry weather.

"While we have noticed a drop in water usage in the district following the restrictions imposed on Monday 9, January, we need to continue to be mindful of the amount of water we use and when we use it, in order to safeguard the supply required to respond to an emergency, such as a fire or system failure," he said.

"We’ll continue to monitor the situation and will remove the restrictions once demand has fallen to more sustainable levels.

"I’d like to thank the local community for their co-operation to date, and I look forward to providing further updates when things change."