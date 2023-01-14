Saturday, 14 January 2023

Water restrictions to remain to safeguard supply

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Water use is dropping in Queenstown Lakes but water restrictions will remain.

    The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) said yesterday water alert level one restrictions would remain in place, and asked the community to continue conserving water as much as possible.

    Alert level one restrictions require residents and visitors to keep hand-held hosing to a minimum at all times and only use irrigation systems between midnight and 6am when general demand is at its lowest.

    QLDC infrastructure operations manager Simon Mason said local networks continued to see significant demand as a result of the sustained warm dry weather.

    "While we have noticed a drop in water usage in the district following the restrictions imposed on Monday 9, January, we need to continue to be mindful of the amount of water we use and when we use it, in order to safeguard the supply required to respond to an emergency, such as a fire or system failure," he said.

    "We’ll continue to monitor the situation and will remove the restrictions once demand has fallen to more sustainable levels.

    "I’d like to thank the local community for their co-operation to date, and I look forward to providing further updates when things change."

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter