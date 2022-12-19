Water warning for Queenstown

Residents and visitors to the Queenstown Lakes District have been encouraged to conserve water or face restrictions this summer.

Queenstown Lakes District is one of the biggest water consumers in the country, with individuals using an average of 440 litres per day.

That compares to the national average of 281 litres, and Auckland’s average – where every household is metered – of only 146 litres per person per day.

With hot and dry weather forecast for January and February, authorities are encouraging people to be ‘wai wise’ and conserve water.

QLDC Infrastructure Operations Manager Simon Mason said water consumption had already started to rise rapidly following the end of winter, and temporary water restrictions could be required in the coming months if the council’s networks came under strain.

“No one enjoys restrictions around when and how we use water, especially when the heat of summer really sets in. But collectively, small changes in how we use water can have a significant impact on keeping our demand for water in check,” Mr Mason said.

“The biggest gains are in when and how we water our lawns and gardens, making sure water leaks around the home are fixed, and calling council immediately if you spot a water leak in public.”

“One key change many of us can make is to water our lawns and gardens between the hours of 10pm and 6am, avoiding the heat of day and reducing water loss through evaporation. Ensuring irrigation is targeted and volumes are appropriate is also critical,” Mr Mason said.

Mr Mason noted that even small steps, like reducing your shower time by one minute, could result in up to 20 litres of water saved per person.

“Every litre of water we save helps us to reduce our carbon footprint too.”