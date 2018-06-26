Weekend of assaults, disorder

Police made at least a dozen arrests in Queenstown at the weekend as revellers packed the resort's bars and clubs during the annual winter festival.

The arrests, mostly for assault and disorderly behaviour, follow a bad week for crime, with serious assaults on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nine people were arrested between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, seven after ``incidents arising from disorder'', a police media spokeswoman said.

Of the seven, three were for assault, three for disorderly behaviour and one for disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

A serious assault in Ballarat St on Thursday was only revealed by police yesterday in a media statement seeking the public's help to identify the offenders.

Two men attacked a man sitting on the footpath outside The Exchange cafe about 5am. The victim was repeatedly kicked and punched in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

He suffered facial swelling, a bleeding nose and a ``sore body from the blows''.

One of the offenders was wearing an unbuttoned red shirt, a red T-shirt with ``Listen to homebrew'' on it.

The other was wearing anunbuttoned dark top with a reddish top underneath, tan pants and a bucket hat.



