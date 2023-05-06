Winter Games to receive $6m Govt boost

The Government will contribute up to $6 million to support Winter Games NZ (WGNZ) over the next five years.

The funding, from the Major Events Fund, was announced by Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson, who said the event, based in the Queenstown-Lakes, was critical to New Zealand’s campaign planning and preparation for the Winter Olympics.

WGNZ also aligned strongly with Sport NZ and High-Performance Sport NZ strategies, and helped ensure New Zealand snowsport athletes could compete in a significant competition in front of a home audience, which supported the athletes and inspired future talent, Mr Robertson said.

"The Winter Games are a unique element of the sports landscape and significant in the development of aspirational and elite athletes. I am proud that organisers and athletes can now look forward to a great competition."

Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds said WGNZ attracted up to 600 athletes and generated an "influential international following".

It would also support the region’s post-Covid recovery and generate new economic, social and cultural opportunities, she said.

First held in 2009, WGNZ has grown to become the largest annual snowsports event in the southern hemisphere.

This year’s event, being held from August 25 to September 16, includes free skiing, snowboarding, alpine ski racing and free ride events.