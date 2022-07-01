Winter games to show off Southern Lakes

Zoi Sadwoski-Synnott competes at the Winter Games NZ Obsidian in 2020 at Cardrona Alpine Resort. PHOTO: SUPPLIED — CAMILLA RUTHERFORD

The largest snow sporting event in the southern hemisphere will open next month, with 16 events running from August 27 to September 1.

Winter Games NZ, being held at the Cardrona Alpine Resort, Coronet Peak and The Remarkables, will host the best of New Zealand’s snow sports athletes, as well as welcoming back international competitors for the first time since Covid 19 restricted travel to overseas competitors in 2019.

Winter Games NZ chief executive Marty Toomey said the event was an opportunity to showcase the Southern Lakes to the world.

“We are excited to bring back the Winter Games NZ this year and look forward to providing a platform that allows Kiwi athletes to benchmark themselves against their international competition across many disciplines and events. We are committed to a four-year plan, which will see Winter Games NZ growing year on year towards the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” Mr Toomey said.

The events will begin with alpine ski racing at Coronet Peak on August 27, followed by FIS Continental Cup giant slalom races on August 28-29.

Freeski, snowboard halfpipe and slopestyle will be held at Cardrona Alpine Resort on September 1-4.

The North Face Frontier features up to four Freeride World Tour qualifier events and will be hosted at The Remarkables on September 3-8.

Allowing for variable weather conditions, two days from the six-day window will be chosen.

The games will close with big air and park jam events at Cardrona Alpine Resort on September 11.