Woman abandoned in vehicle still in ICU

The 22-year-old was eventually freed from the black Honda Odyssey at 11.15am on Wednesday - the vehicle crashed over an embankment and became wedged between the embankment and a building about 4am.
Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said the woman's family had travelled from Germany to be with her.
Police were still investigating but had spoken to two people who were ''potentially in that vehicle'' in relation to the incident.
"They have been helping us with our inquiries.''