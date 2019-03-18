Woman abandoned in vehicle still in ICU

new_qcrash2_130319.jpg A woman critically injured in a Queenstown crash last week remains in ICU. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

A woman who was left in a vehicle for about seven hours after a car crash in Queenstown on Wednesday morning remains in a stable condition in Dunedin Hospital's ICU.

The 22-year-old was eventually freed from the black Honda Odyssey at 11.15am on Wednesday - the vehicle crashed over an embankment and became wedged between the embankment and a building about 4am.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said the woman's family had travelled from Germany to be with her.

Police were still investigating but had spoken to two people who were ''potentially in that vehicle'' in relation to the incident.

"They have been helping us with our inquiries.''