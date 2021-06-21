Monday, 21 June 2021

1.00 pm

Woman pleads guilty over fatal Arrowtown crash

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Tully Robinson (left), 22, leaves the Queenstown District Court supported by family members. Photo: George Heard
    Tully Robinson (left), 22, leaves the Queenstown District Court supported by family members. Photo: George Heard
    A woman has admitted two charges relating to a car crash in which Arrowtown teenager Allanah Walker died last year.

    Tully Isabel Robinson (22), the elder sister of alpine ski racer and Olympian Alice Robinson, appeared before Judge Russell Walker in the Queenstown District Court today.

    Robinson's parents and members of the two victims’ families watched from the public gallery.

    Robinson pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving causing the death of Allanah (17) while speeding and being on the wrong part of the road.

    She also pleaded guilty to careless driving causing injury to Astin Anthony Caldwell for the same reasons.

    Allanah Walker. PHOTO: WALKER FAMILY
    Allanah Walker. PHOTO: WALKER FAMILY
    The head-on collision occurred near Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown, on August 22.

    Two charges of dangerous driving were withdrawn.

    Her lawyer, Jonathan Eaton QC, told Judge Walker the defendant was studying for an honours degree in commerce at Sydney University.

    She was returning to Sydney tomorrow to complete exams.

    Covid-19 border restrictions had prevented her from making her first appearance in court until today, Mr Eaton said.

    Judge Walker remanded her on bail until sentencing on August 30.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter