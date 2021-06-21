Woman pleads guilty over fatal Arrowtown crash

Tully Robinson (left), 22, leaves the Queenstown District Court supported by family members. Photo: George Heard

A woman has admitted two charges relating to a car crash in which Arrowtown teenager Allanah Walker died last year.

Tully Isabel Robinson (22), the elder sister of alpine ski racer and Olympian Alice Robinson, appeared before Judge Russell Walker in the Queenstown District Court today.

Robinson's parents and members of the two victims’ families watched from the public gallery.

Robinson pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving causing the death of Allanah (17) while speeding and being on the wrong part of the road.

She also pleaded guilty to careless driving causing injury to Astin Anthony Caldwell for the same reasons.

Allanah Walker. PHOTO: WALKER FAMILY

The head-on collision occurred near Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown, on August 22.

Two charges of dangerous driving were withdrawn.

Her lawyer, Jonathan Eaton QC, told Judge Walker the defendant was studying for an honours degree in commerce at Sydney University.

She was returning to Sydney tomorrow to complete exams.

Covid-19 border restrictions had prevented her from making her first appearance in court until today, Mr Eaton said.

Judge Walker remanded her on bail until sentencing on August 30.