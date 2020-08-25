Woman who admitted assaults given second chance

A young woman with a traumatic past, who hoped to become a social worker, was given a second chance by Judge Alison McLeod in the Queenstown District Court yesterday.

Sarah Grace Napijalo (24) cried when Judge McLeod decided to discharge her without conviction. She had earlier admitted assaulting a woman with intent to injure her, and assaulting another person in Queenstown on September 15.

The victims, in a relationship with each other, had been in the resort drinking the evening prior.

Napijalo was also in the CBD drinking with friends.

At 12.20am one of Napijalo’s associates got into an argument with the first victim, which escalated.

The woman ended up on the ground where Napijalo "struck her in the face multiple times with a closed fist".

That victim went to get into a taxi and was followed by the second victim.

Judge McLeod said Napijalo pushed him with such force he fell over.

The first victim sustained swollen black eyes and cuts; the second sustained whiplash.

Napijalo had been on bail since the incident, had not reoffended, had taken steps to rehabilitate herself and was willing to participate in restorative justice, although the victims were not.

Judge McLeod said the young woman "intervened in a fight which, in retrospect, no doubt you will consider to be an extremely poor choice".

The most serious consequence of a conviction was on her future employment prospects.

Napijalo, who experienced "serious trauma as a teen", was working towards becoming a social worker.

A conviction had the potential to derail that.

In exercising her discretion, the judge said Napijalo’s personal circumstances had convinced her to grant the discharges.

There appeared to be a nexus between the defendant’s past and the challenges she subsequently faced, she said.

Because of that Napijalo had an opportunity to "contribute back to the community in a different way as a social worker".

"Your experiences would give you significant insight to other people in the community and the opportunity to support them.

"If you don’t have the opportunity to get a degree [it is denying you] the opportunity to ... turn that into something positive."

She was, however, ordered to pay $1500 reparation to each victim.