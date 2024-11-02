Work begins on runway safety project

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
History is being made at Queenstown Airport.
Work has officially started to install Australasia’s first engineered materials arresting system — or Emas — a $23million airfield safety project.
Over coming months, Emas beds will be installed at both ends of the main runway, designed to slow a plane down to a safe stop, with little damage, in the event of an overshoot.
The technology uses cellular cement blocks that crush under the weight of an aircraft.