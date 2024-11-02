Work begins on runway safety project

History is being made at Queenstown Airport.

Work has officially started to install Australasia’s first engineered materials arresting system — or Emas — a $23million airfield safety project.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Over coming months, Emas beds will be installed at both ends of the main runway, designed to slow a plane down to a safe stop, with little damage, in the event of an overshoot.

The technology uses cellular cement blocks that crush under the weight of an aircraft.