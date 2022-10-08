Worried by bus cuts; says more needs to be done

A Ritchies bus negotiates downtown Queenstown. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Departing Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult has welcomed Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) decision to increase wages for local bus drivers, but remains "gravely concerned" about continuing reductions in the level of service, including bus cancellations, affecting the Wakatipu community.

The council announced last month it would increase all its contract driver pay rates to the median wage of $27.76 an hour.

Mr Boult said that was a good step but more needed to be done.

"Meeting the median wage hopefully means ORC will be able to retain existing drivers and recruit new ones. I also note it finally enables ORC to recruit offshore and boost the number of migrant drivers we so badly need after the effects of the pandemic," he said.

"These moves are a step in the right direction in the face of long-standing service issues and the cost-of-living crisis which has been brewing for some time.

"But there is certainly more that can be done to deliver a better service for the community. We’re promised a return to full timetable services after summer and I very much hope that ORC will be able to deliver on that commitment.

"Frankly I’m disappointed it’s taken ORC so long to get to this point, especially given our calls for action over many months together with Dunedin City Council and our joint offer to review how public transport is managed between all three councils.

"ORC still hasn’t taken up this offer."

The people of Queenstown Lakes and Dunedin deserved better at such a crucial time, when they were trying to reduce car use and encourage shared public transport, Mr Boult said.

By: Staff reporter