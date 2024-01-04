Rain on way before sunny weekend in South

Rain may be on the horizon for many holidaymakers over the coming days.

MetService forecasts that most parts of the South Island should expect to see periods of rain throughout Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves north.

Included in that is a rain watch that is in place in Fiordland until midnight.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said the rain watch was associated with a front arriving from the Tasman Sea.

"Take care out there as rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria."

The weather is expected to ease behind the front and fine up for the likes of Fiordland, Central Otago and the Mackenzie Country for Friday afternoon.

In the North Island, the weather is partly cloudy today with some isolated showers that are expected to become more frequent tomorrow.

On Saturday the sun is expected to return to many parts of the South Island, including most of Otago, while in the North Island showers - some thundery in the north-east of the island - are expected to remain.

Barry said on Sunday the conditions were set to fine up for most of the country as another ridge of high pressure made itself at home through to Tuesday.

"The last weekend of the holiday season is shaping up to be a mixed bag; pick your poison for any travelling or tramping that you're doing."