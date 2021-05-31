Rainfall causes flooding on roads, rivers to rise in South

Rising rivers in Southland have prompted the regional council to activate its flood warning on its website.

Read more:

Environment Southland posted to social media the persistent rain meant the Waikaia River at Waikaia, the Waikaia River at Mahers Beach and the Oreti River at Lumsden Cableway have all reached its flood broadcast level.

"With rain continuing to fall, we will be monitoring the situation throughout the day.

The latest information on rivers and levels for Southland can be seen here.

Several roads in Central Otago are also closed due to flooding from heavy rain.

The Central Otago District Council (CODC) said the Maniototo and Manuherikia areas had rain overnight which caused widespread surface flooding.

Auripo Rd was closed from Boundary Rd to Thurlow Rd, Naseby Link Rd was closed at the culverts and Reef Rd was closed at the ford 200m from the Ida Valley Omakau Road SH 85 end.

The CODC has also issued a conserve water notice for Naseby, Patearoa and Ranfurly as the reservoirs are not refilling due to the sediment in the source water.

Ranfurly

Once the reservoir water in Ranfurly drops too low we will have to implement a boil water notice. For this reason it is important that residents continue to conserve water. The contractors installing the fibre in Ranfurly have been advised they cannot do any directional drilling at the moment to reduce the risk of loss of water from a pipe hit.

Naseby

The reservoir levels are at 13%, and tankered water is being delivered today to top up the reservoirs. Water may be turned off to parts of the town for periods today while this occurs. It is important that residents continue to conserve water. Water levels in Naseby were monitored overnight, and continued to drop. This indicates that there is a reasonable sized leak in the town. Contractors are working to locate this, but if residents have any information which could assist in locating leaks then we would appreciate this information.

Patearoa

Continue to conserve water.