Reports of illegal hunting in Otago

    Police are concerned about reports of hunting in parts of Otago, saying it is putting people at risk and  not allowed during the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown.

    There have been several incidents of unlawful hunting and poaching in Waikouaiti, Dunback, McRaes and Lawrence recently, police say, and they are taking these matters "extremely seriously".

    "Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and could have potentially fatal consequences. These people are also in breach of Alert Level 4 restrictions."

    Police urged all landowners and station managers to call them immediately if they discover people unlawfully on their land and take note of the registration of vehicles they believe may belong to illegal hunters.

    "They can be assured that the appropriate action will be taken against anyone carrying out this type of offending."

     

     

