Rest up before you get on the road

If you're tired take a break or share the driving duties. Photo: Getty Images

Police are appealing to Otago motorists to make sure they are well-rested before getting on the road this long Waitangi weekend.

“People will be heading off on holiday, often tired and not well-rested before they travel,” Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh, Otago Coastal Road Policing Manager, says.

“No one gets up in the morning expecting to be, or to cause, the next road fatality.

"But it takes literally a second for fatigue to have devastating consequences when you’re behind the wheel.”

Snr Sgt Leigh said if motorists were heading off on Friday straight from a long week at work, they should consider breaking the journey into shorter stints, and sharing the driving with others.

“We’ve had two fatal road crashes in the last couple of months where speed, fatigue and other impairments are thought to be contributing factors. Especially combined with hot February weather, the risk is very real.”

Waitangi Day falls on Saturday this year and police will focus on speed and fatigue over the entire holiday period, which includes Monday.

There will be two fatigue stops operating, one north of Oamaru and one at Lawrence, where drivers can take the opportunity to have a break.

“We know there will be a lot of vehicles on the road this weekend, and people will just be focused on getting to their holiday destinations, Snr Sgt Leigh said.

"But impairments like fatigue can kill, and pose a risk to those in your vehicle and to other road users.

“Make sure you are well-rested so that you and others get to where you’re going, and come home, safely."