Road snow warnings issued; strong winds for some in South

Road snow warnings are in place for a couple of southern roads as a spell of wild weather heads up the country, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to some places.

MetService says a series of fronts embedded in a moist northwesterly flow is expected to affect the country through to late Thursday, bringing periods of heavy rain to western areas of the South Island.

Strong west to northwest winds are expected ahead of the fronts, starting later today.

The forecaster has road snow warnings in place for the Crown Range Road and the Milford Road (State Highway 94). It says a few snow showers are expected to affect both roads from tomorrow evening. While the current advisory says little snow will settle near the summits, MetService says more snow is expected overnight Thursday and on Friday, and the advisory is likely to be extended.

There is also a strong wind watch in place for Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Clutha, Southland and Stewart Island, from 9pm tonight to 7am tomorrow. MetService says winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Further west there is a heavy rain warning in place for Fiordland, where 70mm to 90mm could accumulate overnight from late this afternoon.

Earlier this week MetService meteorologist April Clark said the hills around Dunedin could get a dusting of snow as the cooler weather moved through.