Rough weather to follow Good Friday stunner

A sunny day at Warrington beach on Friday. Photo: Supplied

After a stunning Good Friday, the weather in the South looks set to take a turn for the worse over the long weekend, with snow possible in places by Monday.

MetService said an active front was expected to move east over the country during Sunday and Monday, preceded by rain and strong northerly winds. These would be followed by strong, cold southerlies bringing showers and possibly snow to the South Island mountains on Monday.

The forecaster said rainfall was likely to exceed warning amounts about northern Fiordland and Westland, including the Otago and Canterbury headwaters, during Sunday and Monday.

There was also a chance that northerly gales could reach severe gale strength about Fiordland and western Southland early on Sunday, while coastal Otago could expect strong southwest winds from Monday into Tuesday.

Another cold front was expected to move over the South Island from the southwest on Wednesday.