Rough weather on way for South

It looks like a rough run in into Christmas for the South, with strong winds and heavy rain in some places over the next few days.

MetService has weather warnings in place for much of Southland and Otago, including Dunedin.

The forecaster says a series of fronts moving over the lower South Island from today until Tuesday evening will bring periods of heavy rain to the West Coast and gale west to northwest winds to many areas.

Northwest gales are forecast to become severe across Otago and parts of Southland, with gusts up to 120kmh in exposed places.

MetService says the gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

There is also a heavy rain warning in place for Westland, Fiordland and the Otago headwaters.

In its warning for the headwaters, MetService said up to 100mm of rain was expected near the main divide, and 50 to 80mm within 15km east of the main divide.