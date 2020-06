Snow in parts of the South boosted cover on skifields and prompted warnings for motorists to take care on higher roads yesterday.

There was snow on the hills around Wanaka and Queenstown in the morning, higher roads being ploughed and heavily gritted, and snow lower down around Omakau and the Maniototo.

The Central Otago District Council said work was well under way to clear and grit roads by 7am.

It also advised motorists to drive cautiously and warned of ice around Roxburgh, Alexandra and Cromwell.

A snow warning was lifted midmorning.