Security firm sees rise in rural theft; recommends proactive measures

ATF Services South Island director Glen Taylor under a V8000 surveillance camera that has been installed at remote sites to prevent thefts. Photo: Supplied

Security firms are booming in the South as farmers fight back against a crime wave.

In urban areas it is ram-raids and robberies but out in the country, items are disappearing and anything not tied down is fleeced.

Aotea Security Dunedin branch manager Andrew Ferguson said the security industry had been busier in the past year.

"I think it’s well documented that crime is on the increase for a variety of reasons ... And, unfortunately, farmers are probably seen as a bit of a weak target at the moment just because of the nature of the business," he said.

"There are the farms that used to be able to leave all their equipment unsecured and come home and it would still be there, but obviously things are changing unfortunately, and that’s not the case any more."

Mr Ferguson said in the past 35 years he had been in the police and security industry and from what he had seen security providers were the busiest they had ever been.

ATF Services South Island director Glen Taylor said his company tended to see a rise in fuel or interest rates, crime rises "almost to the day", and there had been a huge recent change.

He said it was unfortunate many people only tended to purchase security systems only after they had been targeted.

"It’s a very responsive market. We find probably 70% of people are a bit proactive now, they’re booking in advance, they’re taking precautions to stop it happening.

But probably 30%, they wait until it’s happened, then they pick up the phone when it’s too late," Mr Taylor said.

"A lot of people are after just a basic stock standard cameras that’s alarmed, so audible siren and flashing lights, but we go kind of very high tech with our systems. We’re actually rolling out object recognition so customers can go to our new hub, and say search for a red car. And it will just spit out all the data that recognises a red car, things like that."

He said the reality was that most burglars were never caught and items rarely returned.

"A lot of people have this mindset of, ‘hey, let’s put a little small hidden camera in there and we’ll go and catch them and get the gear back’ — tough luck. Gear’s gone, damage is done."

He said a proactive approach and using audible sirens and noise were better deterrents.

"What we see is 99% of the time someone comes through on to a site or whatever, the alarm goes off, and they just run. Problem solved."

By Ben Tomsett