Seniors research, dementia outreach receive grants

Photo: Getty Images/ODT files

Alpine Community Trust and North Otago Arts Society are two of 12 organisations nationwide to receive funding in the latest round of the Age Friendly Fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Alpine Community Trust received $15,000 towards engaging with a researcher to complete a survey and focus groups with older adults to collect data, specifically about living conditions, health and social needs in the Upper Clutha region.

North Otago Arts Society received $15,000 towards the creative connections programme, an initiative to assist in addressing the growing need for support for people living with dementia in the Waitaki district.

The programme is designed to encourage people with dementia to try new experiences, create social relationships and engage and be included in the community.

Ten other projects from across the country were also successful in this round of Age Friendly Fund grants.