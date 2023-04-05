Severe gales, heavy rain for South

Southern residents are being urged to batten down the hatches later today.

A MetService spokesman said strong westerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed parts of coastal Southland, Stewart Island and South Otago from 5pm until 2am tomorrow.

A heavy rain warning is also in place for Fiordland (from George Sound, northwards).

Up to 90mm of rain is expected to fall on top of what has already fallen, and peak rates of up to 25mm per hour and thunderstorms are possible.