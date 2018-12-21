Friday, 21 December 2018

'Severe' thunderstorms possible in South

    1. Regions

    Christmas shopping activities in the South, including Dunedin, could be interrupted by "severe" thunderstorms today.

    The MetService has forecast thunderstorms across most of the South Island this afternoon and evening.

    For Central Otago, Dunedin, North Otago and Canterbury south of about Christchurch there was a risk of "severe" thunderstorms, which could bring more than 25mm of rain per hour and 20mm diameter hailstones, the forecaster said.

    A lower risk of thunderstorms covered much of the remainder of the South Island.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    xmas_banner_620_x_95.jpg

    See more great gift ideas !   For Her  |  For Him  |  For Families  |  For Kids  | 

    xmas_banner2.jpg

    tfe_top_banner.jpg

    tfe_bottom_banner.jpg