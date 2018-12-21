'Severe' thunderstorms possible in South

Christmas shopping activities in the South, including Dunedin, could be interrupted by "severe" thunderstorms today.

The MetService has forecast thunderstorms across most of the South Island this afternoon and evening.

For Central Otago, Dunedin, North Otago and Canterbury south of about Christchurch there was a risk of "severe" thunderstorms, which could bring more than 25mm of rain per hour and 20mm diameter hailstones, the forecaster said.

A lower risk of thunderstorms covered much of the remainder of the South Island.