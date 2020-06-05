Snow to 400m in parts of South tomorrow

A webcam image showing snow on the Crown Range Rd. Photo: MetService

A cold front could bring snow as low as 400m to parts of the South tomorrow morning and affect some mountain passes.

The MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for high country roads across the South for tomorrow morning and in Queenstown it has forecast snow down to 400m.

On the Crown Range Rd snow is expected from 7am to 10am, with 2cm to 4cm of snow may settle on the road above 800m, with lesser amounts down to 500m.

On the Milford Rd snow is expected between 5am and 9am when 6cm of snow could settle near the Homer Tunnel, with lesser amounts down to 500m.

Another period of snow is expected on Sunday morning, from 1am to 1pm, when between 10cm to 15cm of snow could settle near the top of the road.

On Haast Pass snow was expected between 8am and 11am Saturday when 1cm could settle about the summit of the road.

Snow was also expected on the Lindis Pass on Saturday morning and afternoon, but no significant amount was expected to settle.

Further north snow was also expected on the Lewis Pass, Arthurs Pass and Porters Pass.