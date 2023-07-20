Snow affecting some roads in South

The Crown Range is open again this morning. PHOTO: METSERVICE

The Crown Range has reopened but the Milford Road (State Highway 94) remains shut and light snow is falling on the Lindis Pass (SH8) as a wintry blast hits the South.

Heavy snow warnings were issued for Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago yesterday, bringing heavy snow of 15-25cm above 600m and lesser amounts down to 300m in parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury.

The snow was expected to ease about 8am today.

A Queenstown Lakes District spokesman said the Crown Range linking Queenstown and Wanaka has reopened and crews will continue to monitor the road throughout the morning.

"Wet roads are to be expected elsewhere across the district due to the ongoing rain, so please drive to the conditions.

"Some light snow is falling over the Lindis Pass, but nothing too concerning yet."

MetService forecast that 8cm to 10cm of snow was expected to settle on the state highway above 600 metres, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres, this morning.

In Central Otago, there have been snow flurries in the Maniototo areas. Snow is not settling on the roads but they are wet, a spokesman for the Central Otago District Council said.

Danseys Pass Road was restricted to four-wheel-drive vehicles (from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel) due to snow and ice.

In Southland, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised that the Milford Road (SH94) remained closed from yesterday due to snow.

The road was likely to reopen about 10.30am today once the snowstorm has eased and clearing of snow had been done.

A front associated with a low pressure system over the Tasman Sea was forecast to move slowly north over southern New Zealand last night and early today.