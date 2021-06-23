Snow, bitter cold on way for South

Otago and Canterbury could be in for some snow next week as a wintry blast sends temperatures plummeting.

A northwesterly change was expected to bring an unseasonably mild weekend for many areas, but a surge of freezing air from the Southern Ocean would drive temperatures down early next week, Weatherwatch said.

At this stage the expected high for Dunedin on Monday was 5degC, the forecaster said.

Blue Skies Weather and Climate Services said "extensive moderate snowfalls" were expected in Otago on Monday and Tuesday, and alpine passes could experience significant snowfall through this time.

The wintry blast was also likely to bring snow showers to Canterbury, possibly to sea level, Blue Skies said.

MetService has heavy rain watches in place for Westland and Fiordland for Friday going into Saturday, and Niwa warns the rain could cause flooding and slips.

- NZ Herald/ODT Online