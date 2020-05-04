Monday, 4 May 2020

Snow expected in parts of Otago and Southland

    A webcam image showing snow on the Crown Range Rd this morning. Photo: MetService
    Snow is expected on the Crown Range Rd. Photo: MetService/File
    The MetService is expecting snow flurries in parts of Otago and Southland tomorrow and has issued road snowfall warnings for some South Island roads.

    It its severe outlook the MetService said cold southwesterlies would bring showers to many places tomorrow and snow to parts of the South.

    Road snowfall warnings were in place for Lindis Pass (SH8) tomorrow where between 1am and 3pm up to 1cm of snow could settle on the road above 700m

    A warning was also in place for Crown Range Road where between 1 to 2cm of snow could settle on the road above 700m between 1am and 3pm.

    Further north warnings were also in place for Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73) and Porters Pass (SH73).

    The MetService is also warning that frosts were possible in some South Island spots.

