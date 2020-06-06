Snow falling in parts of Central, warning for Crown Range

It's a wintry start to the weekend, with snow falling in parts of Central Otago and a warning for the Crown Range and ice in the Queenstown Lakes area.

A spokeswoman for the Central Otago District Council said snow is falling around Oturehua, Wedderburn and Naseby areas this morning. Clearing is under way and conditions will be monitored.

There are a mixture of wet and dry roads across the district, with temperatures sitting between -4degC and -1degC, she said.

Road users are warned to take care as ice was likely on bridge decks, shaded areas and hill sections.

Danseys Pass Road is restricted to 4WD (from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel) due to snow and ice.

The MetService has forecast snow to fall on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, this morning, with between 2cm and 4cm to settle near the summit between 7am and 10am, and lesser amounts down to 500m.

Another period of snow is likely on Sunday morning. From about 7am to 10am, 1cm to 2cm of snow may settle near the summit.

A spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said rain is also falling on the Crown Range, and ice may form up there during the morning.

The Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) is icy in areas, and sleety rain is falling in Kingston and will make its way up towards Frankton, Queenstown and Arrowtown.

Snow is also forecast for The Milford Road (SH94) today. From 5am to 9am on Saturday, 4cm to 6cm of may settle near the tunnel, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres. On Sunday, 10cm to 15cm may settle near the top of the road up until about 1pm.

Remember to drive to the winter conditions, and reduce speeds accordingly. It's now a good time to remember to put chains in your boot.

ALPINE ROADS

MetService has updated its snow forecast for alpine roads over the weekend:

Lewis Pass (SH7)

A period of snow is expected this, Saturday afternoon. From 3pm to 6pm, some 6cm to 12cm of snow may settle about the summit of the road, with lesser amounts down to about 600 metres.

Arthur's Pass (SH73)

A period of snow is expected on Saturday afternoon. From about 1pm to 4pm, some 3cm to 5cm of snow may settle about the summit of the road, with lesser amounts down to around 600 metres. Another period of snow is expected on Sunday afternoon, when 1cm to 2cm of snow may settle near the summit.

Porters Pass (SH73)

A period of snow is expected this, Saturday afternoon. From about midday to 4pm Saturday on, 5cm to 8cm of snow may settle about the summit of the road, with lesser amounts down to around 500 metres.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

A period of snow is likely from late this Saturday morning to afternoon, but little if any significant snow is expected to settle on the road at this stage. Another period of snow is likely late on Sunday morning when up to 2cm of snow may settle near the summit.

Haast Pass (SH6)

A period of snow is expected on Saturday morning. From 8am to 11am, about 1cm of snow may settle about the summit of the road. Another period of snow is likely on Suneday. From about 7am to 11am 2 to 4cm of snow may settle about the summit.