Snow, ice affects Otago roads

Heavy snow has closed the Lewis Pass (State Highway 7) near Hanmer Springs and SH94 between Hollyford Road and Milford.

NZTA said chains are required on the Lindis Pass, which has been closed to all towing vehicles due to ice, and between Te Anau and Hollyford Road.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has said the Crown Range Rd is also closed due to snow.

An alternate route through the Kawarau Gorge remained open but drivers were told to be cautious and to expect black ice.

Black ice could also be expected on Malagans Rd, Glenorchy Rd, Fernhill Rd, around Arthur's Point and Kelvin Heights.