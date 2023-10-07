Snow for Milford Rd, culvert work closes part of SH8

Snow showers have been forecast for Southland's Milford Road over the weekend.

MetService has issued a warning for State Highway 94, advising a few light snow showers may affect the road near the Homer Tunnel from 1pm on Saturday and into the evening, then again early on Sunday morning.

However, little snow was expected to settle on the road, which remained open.

In Canterbury, snow flurries may affect the summit of Porters Pass (SH73) from 3pm until 9pm on Saturday, though little was expected to settle on the road.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised that work is being carried out to replace a culvert in Roxburgh and part of SH8 would be affected throughout the weekend.

It said road users should plan ahead for closures south of Grovers Hill Rd from Saturday until 8am on Monday.

A detour is available for travellers via Millers Flat Bridge Rd, Teviot Rd and Jedburgh St.

However, the road is not suitable for overdimension or overwide vehicles and loads.

- ODT Online