Snow warning upgraded for Queenstown area

The Remarkables covered in snow near Jack’s Point in Queenstown on Friday. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

A heavy snow warning has been issued for parts of Queenstown Lakes and Southland today.

MetService is warning of heavy snow for Queenstown Lakes district, south of Wānaka and Southland north of Mossburn and west of Athol.

As much as 12 to 18cm of snow is expected to accumulate above 400m between 10am and 10pm Sunday.

Central Otago and the Canterbury high country also have heavy snow watches in place.

"During Sunday, a front will move slowly northeast over the lower South Island, preceded by moist northwesterlies and followed by a much colder southeast flow," MetService said.

"The front is expected to bring another period of significant snow."

Travel disruption and damage to trees and powerlines are likely and cold conditions could cause stress to livestock.

There have also been road snowfall warnings issued for SH1 Dunedin to Waitati, Milford Road (SH94), Crown Range Rd, Lindis Pass, Haast Pass and SH73 in Canterbury.

MetService and NZTA Waka Kotahi are advising people to delay travel or check the latest road conditions here.

Sunday's expected snow comes after a significant dump on Friday which closed schools, cut power and prompted avalanche warnings in alpine areas.