Snow warnings for South Island

Photo: ODT files

Fresh snow warnings have been issued for alpine roads, as a cold front works its way up the country.

Snow was set to fall first on the Milford Road (State Highway 94) in Southland from noon on Tuesday, before making its way up the South Island including the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, and other alpine passes, MetService advised on Monday night.

Snow was also set to affect the Desert Road in the central North Island, bringing up to 8cm near the summit on Wednesday.



Milford Road (SH94)

Period: From 12pm to 5pm on Tuesday

Forecast: Snow is forecast to lower to 700 metres around midday and 2cm to 4 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

Crown Range Road

Period: From 3pm on Tuesday until 2am on Wednesday

Forecast: Snow is forecast to lower to 800 metres on Tuesday afternoon and to 500 metres on Tuesday night, and 2cm to 4 cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to lower levels.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Period: From 3pm until 6pm on Tuesday

Forecast: Brief snow is forecast to 800 metres on Tuesday late afternoon or evening, and up to 1cm of snow may settle on the road.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Period: From 5pm on Tuesday until 2am on Wednesday

Forecast: Snow is forecast to lower to 800 metres Tuesday evening, and 1 or 2 cm of snow may settle on the road, mainly in the west.

Desert Road (SH1)

Period: 7 hours from 3am until 10am on Wednesday

Forecast: Snow forecast to lower to 700 metres early on Wednesday morning, and 4cm to 8cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 700 metres. Further snow showers are possible until Wednesday evening, and this warning may be extended.







