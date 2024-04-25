Snowfall warnings issued for mountain passes

Snow is expected to fall on many of the South Island's mountain passes overnight. File photo

A raft of road snowfall warnings have been issued for South Island mountain passes.

MetService issued the warnings this morning.

A strong wind warning is also in place for the Canterbury high country where severe gale northwesterlies are forecast, with damaging gusts of 130 km/h in exposed places until 5pm Thursday.

A strong wind warning was also issued for Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, inland Dunedin and Clutha.

The watch is in place until 11am Thursday.

Arthurs Pass (SH73)

Valid: 5 hours from 4:00am Fri 26 Apr to 9:00am Fri 26 Apr

Forecast: Rain may turn to snow near the summit of the road for a time early Friday morning, where 2 to 3 cm of snow may accumulate.



Haast Pass (SH6)

Valid: 6 hours from 3:00am Fri 26 Apr to 9:00am Fri 26 Apr

Forecast: Snow showers may affect the summit of the road during early Friday morning, where 1 cm of snow may accumulate.



Lindis Pass (SH8)

Valid: 4 hours from 2:00am Fri 26 Apr to 6:00am Fri 26 Apr

Forecast: Snow showers may affect the road above about 700 metres before dawn on Friday, where 1 to 2 cm of snow may accumulate. Note, further snow showers possible late morning or early afternoon on Friday.



Crown Range Road

Valid: 16 hours from 12:00am Fri 26 Apr to 4:00pm Fri 26 Apr

Forecast: Snow showers are expected to affect the road above about 700 metres during Friday morning and afternoon, where 1 to 2 cm of snow may accumulate.



Milford Road (SH94)

Valid: 11 hours from 11:00pm Thu 25 Apr to 10:00am Fri 26 Apr

Forecast: Snow is expected to affect the road above about 500 metres overnight Thursday and Friday morning. Expect 8 to 12 cm to accumulate above 700 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 500 metres.