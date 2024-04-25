Thursday, 25 April 2024

Snowfall warnings issued for mountain passes

    1. Regions

    Snow is expected to fall on many of the South Island's mountain passes overnight. File photo
    Snow is expected to fall on many of the South Island's mountain passes overnight. File photo
    A raft of road snowfall warnings have been issued for South Island mountain passes.

    MetService issued the warnings this morning. 

    A strong wind warning is also in place for the Canterbury high country where severe gale northwesterlies are forecast, with damaging gusts of 130 km/h in exposed places until 5pm Thursday.

    A strong wind warning was also issued for Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, inland Dunedin and Clutha. 

    The watch is in place until 11am Thursday. 

    Arthurs Pass (SH73)
    Valid: 5 hours from 4:00am Fri 26 Apr to 9:00am Fri 26 Apr
    Forecast: Rain may turn to snow near the summit of the road for a time early Friday morning, where 2 to 3 cm of snow may accumulate.

    Haast Pass (SH6)
    Valid: 6 hours from 3:00am Fri 26 Apr to 9:00am Fri 26 Apr
    Forecast: Snow showers may affect the summit of the road during early Friday morning, where 1 cm of snow may accumulate.

    Lindis Pass (SH8)
    Valid: 4 hours from 2:00am Fri 26 Apr to 6:00am Fri 26 Apr
    Forecast: Snow showers may affect the road above about 700 metres before dawn on Friday, where 1 to 2 cm of snow may accumulate. Note, further snow showers possible late morning or early afternoon on Friday.

    Crown Range Road
    Valid: 16 hours from 12:00am Fri 26 Apr to 4:00pm Fri 26 Apr
    Forecast: Snow showers are expected to affect the road above about 700 metres during Friday morning and afternoon, where 1 to 2 cm of snow may accumulate.

    Milford Road (SH94)
    Valid: 11 hours from 11:00pm Thu 25 Apr to 10:00am Fri 26 Apr
    Forecast: Snow is expected to affect the road above about 500 metres overnight Thursday and Friday morning. Expect 8 to 12 cm to accumulate above 700 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 500 metres.

     