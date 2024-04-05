Apprentices to be tested

The New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge last year. PHOTO: ODT FILES

South Canterbury building apprentices will be hard at in competition this Saturday.

The apprentices will be tasked with completing a challenging project over eight hours as they compete in the South Canterbury section of the New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge.

To decide the winner, a judging panel of building practitioners and industry educators will assess each apprentice’s technical skills and technique, the quality of their workmanship, precision of measuring and cutting, assembly and ability to work to a detailed plan, all as they work against the clock.

The event will be held at ITM Timaru, 33 Seadown Rd and is open to the public.

The event begins at 8am. The best time to attend is from 3pm onwards.

South Canterbury’s Apprentice Challenge 2024 winner will be announced about 5pm.

The winner of each of 20 regional events will contest the national final, to be held at the NZCB annual conference and expo in Wellington in June.